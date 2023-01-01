2009 Ford F-150

$11,750 + taxes & licensing 2 5 3 , 1 3 7 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9592456

9592456 Stock #: ML6084

ML6084 VIN: 1FTRX14889KC88389

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 253,137 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Front Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Exterior Alloy Wheels Tow Hooks Convenience Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.