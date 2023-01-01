$11,750+ tax & licensing
2009 Ford F-150
XLT
253,137KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9592456
- Stock #: ML6084
- VIN: 1FTRX14889KC88389
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 253,137 KM
Vehicle Description
$11750 + $195 Doc. fee
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Conventional Spare Tire
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4