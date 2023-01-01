Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Ford F-150

253,137 KM

Details Description Features

$11,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,750

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

Contact Seller
2009 Ford F-150

2009 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

  1. 1675821262
  2. 1675821262
  3. 1675821298
  4. 1675821298
  5. 1675821338
  6. 1675821338
  7. 1675821383
  8. 1675821383
  9. 1675821435
  10. 1675821435
  11. 1675821532
  12. 1675821532
Contact Seller

$11,750

+ taxes & licensing

253,137KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9592456
  • Stock #: ML6084
  • VIN: 1FTRX14889KC88389

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 253,137 KM

Vehicle Description

$11750 + $195 Doc. fee

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ML Motors

2016 Nissan Maxima SL
 146,211 KM
$14,500 + tax & lic
2006 Jeep Liberty LI...
 189,448 KM
$5,750 + tax & lic
2004 Honda CR-V LX
 444,812 KM
$4,750 + tax & lic

Email ML Motors

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

Call Dealer

604-551-XXXX

(click to show)

604-551-1009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory