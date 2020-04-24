2009 Hino 258

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
604-649-1975
+ taxes & licensing
A local accident free Hino 258 Prison Transport Truck. Fully customized to be a prison transport unit, Dual front cloth seats, Center console lock box, Clarion CD deck, Aux input, Tilt steering wheel, Power windows, Cruise control, Keyless entry, Air conditioning, Rear HVAC system, 6 individual cells all voice and video recorded, 19.5 Wheels. A warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained with lots of service history. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975 Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com Dealer # 10290
