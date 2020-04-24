Menu
2009 Hino 258

Prison Transport Truck

2009 Hino 258

Prison Transport Truck

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$14,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 438,400KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4932549
  • Stock #: 5686
  • VIN: 2aynd8jp593s11147
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door

A local accident free Hino 258 Prison Transport Truck. Fully customized to be a prison transport unit, Dual front cloth seats, Center console lock box, Clarion CD deck, Aux input, Tilt steering wheel, Power windows, Cruise control, Keyless entry, Air conditioning, Rear HVAC system, 6 individual cells all voice and video recorded, 19.5 Wheels. A warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained with lots of service history. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.   Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com    Dealer # 10290

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

