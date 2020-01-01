Menu
2009 Honda Element

290,100 KM

Details Description Features

$9,980

+ tax & licensing
$9,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

Contact Seller
2009 Honda Element

2009 Honda Element

EX 4WD

2009 Honda Element

EX 4WD

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$9,980

+ taxes & licensing

290,100KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6302721
  Stock #: 5899
  VIN: 5j6yh28769l800204

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5899
  • Mileage 290,100 KM

Vehicle Description

A local accident free Honda Element EX 4WD. Well equipped with Cloth seats, Honda sound with CD player, Aux input, Steering wheel controls, Tilt steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless entry, Air conditioning, 16 Alloy wheels. 2.4L Inline 4 cylinder mated to a 5 speed automatic transmission rated by the factory at 166hp / 161lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.   Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com    Dealer # 10290 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Entertainment Package

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

