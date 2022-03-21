$10,900+ tax & licensing
$10,900
+ taxes & licensing
ML Motors
604-551-1009
2009 Honda Fit
2009 Honda Fit
LX
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
$10,900
+ taxes & licensing
150,769KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8802272
- Stock #: ML5970
- VIN: JHMGE88529S812883
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 150,769 KM
$10900 + $195 Doc. fee***Mmint Condition***
***Dealer number #31142***
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4