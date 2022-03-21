Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Honda Fit

150,769 KM

Details Description Features

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

Contact Seller
2009 Honda Fit

2009 Honda Fit

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Honda Fit

LX

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

Contact Seller

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

150,769KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8802272
  • Stock #: ML5970
  • VIN: JHMGE88529S812883

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,769 KM

Vehicle Description

$10900 + $195 Doc. fee***Mmint Condition***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ML Motors

1997 Mercedes-Benz E...
 204,370 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic
2006 Ford Explorer L...
 272,034 KM
$6,750 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Dart SXT
 100,410 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic

Email ML Motors

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

Call Dealer

604-551-XXXX

(click to show)

604-551-1009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory