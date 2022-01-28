Menu
2009 Hyundai Elantra

144,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,500

+ tax & licensing
ML Motors

604-551-1009

GL

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

144,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8267979
  • Stock #: ML5861
  • VIN: KMHDT45D59U705471

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Description

$5500 + $195 Doc. fee

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
CD Player

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

