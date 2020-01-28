Menu
2009 Jaguar XF

Premium Luxury Sedan

2009 Jaguar XF

Premium Luxury Sedan

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$24,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 40,500KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4554237
  • Stock #: 5561
  • VIN: SAJXA06B99HR05910
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
A local one owner accident free Jaguar XF Premium Luxury Sedan. Well equipped with Heated & ventilated 10-way power leather front seats Dual zone climate control Power tilt moonroof Navigation Bowers & Wilkins premium audio system 6 Disc CD changer Aux input Usb input Ipod input Bluetooth Steering wheel controls Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel Paddle shifters Power windows Power door locks Power mirrors Blind spot monitoring Forward alert Adaptive cruise control Keyless touch entry and locking Keyless push button ignition Power rear window sunshade Wood trim Back up camera Front and rear parking sensors Bi-xenon headlamps Headlamp washing system 19 Auriga 11-spoke alloy wheels. 4.2L V8 mated to a 6 speed shiftable automatic transmission producing 300hp / 310lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.
Viewing by appointment
Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975
Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com
Dealer # 10290
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Cup Holder
Additional Features
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Navigation System
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

