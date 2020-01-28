2009 Jaguar XF

A local one owner accident free Jaguar XF Premium Luxury Sedan. Well equipped with Heated & ventilated 10-way power leather front seats Dual zone climate control Power tilt moonroof Navigation Bowers & Wilkins premium audio system 6 Disc CD changer Aux input Usb input Ipod input Bluetooth Steering wheel controls Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel Paddle shifters Power windows Power door locks Power mirrors Blind spot monitoring Forward alert Adaptive cruise control Keyless touch entry and locking Keyless push button ignition Power rear window sunshade Wood trim Back up camera Front and rear parking sensors Bi-xenon headlamps Headlamp washing system 19 Auriga 11-spoke alloy wheels. 4.2L V8 mated to a 6 speed shiftable automatic transmission producing 300hp / 310lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.

