778-945-3030
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
We have a local, accident free 2009 Jeep Compass Sport available now at OpenRoad Subaru. Whether it's a Sahara Safari, or an off-road adventure in the Okanagan, this Compass is ready and capable! If there's one thing a Jeep is known for; it's being a do-anything go-anywhere off-road SUV with the ground clearance and Four-Wheel drive that conquers any terrain in any weather. What makes this Jeep particularly practical is the super spacious and comfortable interior, separating it from its competitors. This makes for an unstoppable car. Have the confidence to make it through BC’s unpredictable winters with this Jeep Compass. Buy from OpenRoad Subaru Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned car, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership!
