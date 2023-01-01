$6,999+ tax & licensing
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
ML Motors
604-551-1009
2009 Jeep Patriot
Location
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
156,696KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10139946
- Stock #: ML6176
- VIN: 1J8FT28B99D203535
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 156,696 KM
Vehicle Description
$6999 + $195 Doc. fee***New Breakes, Mint Condition***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
