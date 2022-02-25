$9,998+ tax & licensing
$9,998
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2009 Subaru Outback
PZEV
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
205,320KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8402904
- Stock #: P0364
- VIN: 4S4BP61C297317228
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Wagon
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P0364
- Mileage 205,320 KM
Vehicle Features
2 KEYS + NO MANUAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
