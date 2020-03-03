Menu
2009 Sym Mio 50

2009 Sym Mio 50

Location

Vespa Metro

590 Clark Dr, Vancouver, BC V5L 3H7

604-688-3772

$1,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 9,322KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4770210
  • Stock #: 1421
  • VIN: RFGBS1CA39SHU1421
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
Scooter / Moped
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic

Vespa Metro Vancouver proudly serving Vancouver for over 10 years. We are your SPECIALIZED Vespa and Piaggio scooter shop. Our team members all ride scooters and our fully trained and Piaggio Certified Technicians are Scooterist.  We welcome Trade-ins on all makes and models! Come visit our Sales and Service department at 590 Clark Drive.

2009 SYM Mio 50 Red/White

$1495.00 + TAX

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

