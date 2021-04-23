Menu
2009 Vespa S50

10,783 KM

Details

$2,095

+ tax & licensing
$2,095

+ taxes & licensing

Vespa Metro

604-688-3772

2009 Vespa S50

2009 Vespa S50

2009 Vespa S50

Location

Vespa Metro

590 Clark Dr, Vancouver, BC V5L 3H7

604-688-3772

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$2,095

+ taxes & licensing

10,783KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7010189
  • Stock #: 0731
  • VIN: ZAPC386B395500731

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Scooter / Moped
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 0731
  • Mileage 10,783 KM

Vehicle Description

Vespa Metro Vancouver proudly serving Vancouver for over 10 years. We are your SPECIALIZED Vespa and Piaggio scooter shop. Our team members all ride scooters and our fully trained and Piaggio Certified Technicians are Scooterist.  We welcome Trade-ins on all makes and models! Come visit our Sales and Service department at 590 Clark Drive.

USED 2009 Vespa S 50 4T 4V WHITE

$2095 + tax
Out the door: $2346.40

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vespa Metro

Vespa Metro

Vespa Metro Vancouver

590 Clark Dr, Vancouver, BC V5L 3H7

604-688-3772

