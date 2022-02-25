Menu
2009 Volkswagen City Golf

191,418 KM

Details Description Features

$4,500

+ tax & licensing
ML Motors

604-551-1009

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

191,418KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8286375
  • Stock #: ML5867
  • VIN: 9BWEL41JX94013054

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 191,418 KM

Vehicle Description

$4500 + $195 Doc. fee

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

