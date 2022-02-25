$4,500+ tax & licensing
$4,500
+ taxes & licensing
ML Motors
604-551-1009
2009 Volkswagen City Golf
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
191,418KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Stock #: ML5867
- VIN: 9BWEL41JX94013054
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 191,418 KM
Vehicle Description
$4500 + $195 Doc. fee
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4