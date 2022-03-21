Menu
2009 Volkswagen Tiguan

73,600 KM

$19,980

+ tax & licensing
$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

2009 Volkswagen Tiguan

2009 Volkswagen Tiguan

2.0T Trendline 4MOTION

2009 Volkswagen Tiguan

2.0T Trendline 4MOTION

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

73,600KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8869175
  • Stock #: 6432
  • VIN: WVGBV75N19W526876

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6432
  • Mileage 73,600 KM

Vehicle Description

A local Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0T Trendline 4Motion. Well equipped with Cloth seats, Volkswagen sound with CD player, Tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless entry, Air conditioning, Cargo cover, Fog lamps, 16 Alloy wheels. 2.0L Turbocharged inline 4 cylinder mated to a 6 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 200hp / 206lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Anti-Theft

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

