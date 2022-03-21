2009 Volkswagen Tiguan

$19,980 + taxes & licensing 7 3 , 6 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8869175

8869175 Stock #: 6432

6432 VIN: WVGBV75N19W526876

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Doors 4-door

Stock # 6432

Mileage 73,600 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Rear Defroster Security Anti-Theft

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.