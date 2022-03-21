$19,980+ tax & licensing
2009 Volkswagen Tiguan
2.0T Trendline 4MOTION
Location
Blue Star Motors
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
$19,980
- Listing ID: 8869175
- Stock #: 6432
- VIN: WVGBV75N19W526876
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,600 KM
Vehicle Description
A local Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0T Trendline 4Motion. Well equipped with Cloth seats, Volkswagen sound with CD player, Tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless entry, Air conditioning, Cargo cover, Fog lamps, 16 Alloy wheels. 2.0L Turbocharged inline 4 cylinder mated to a 6 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 200hp / 206lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290
Vehicle Features
