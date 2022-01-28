Menu
2010 Acura CSX

183,496 KM

Details Description Features

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

Tech Pkg

Tech Pkg

Location

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

183,496KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8179443
  • Stock #: ML5846
  • VIN: 2HHFD5F76AH201122

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 183,496 KM

Vehicle Description

$7500 + $195 Doc. fee

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

ML Motors

