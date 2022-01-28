$7,500+ tax & licensing
$7,500
+ taxes & licensing
2010 Acura CSX
Tech Pkg
Location
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
183,496KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8179443
- Stock #: ML5846
- VIN: 2HHFD5F76AH201122
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 183,496 KM
Vehicle Description
$7500 + $195 Doc. fee
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
