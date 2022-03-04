Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Acura TSX

68,077 KM

Details Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2010 Acura TSX

2010 Acura TSX

Tech at

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Acura TSX

Tech at

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

68,077KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8620649
  • Stock #: OU7707A
  • VIN: JH4CU4F67AC800314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 68,077 KM

Vehicle Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

2017 Subaru Forester...
 158,687 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Tacoma 4...
 77,676 KM
$48,995 + tax & lic
2021 Subaru ASCENT L...
 6,766 KM
$46,450 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory