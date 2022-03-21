Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Audi Q5

132,900 KM

Details Description Features

$19,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

Contact Seller
2010 Audi Q5

2010 Audi Q5

3.2 Premium Quattro

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Audi Q5

3.2 Premium Quattro

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

  1. 8869172
  2. 8869172
  3. 8869172
  4. 8869172
  5. 8869172
  6. 8869172
  7. 8869172
  8. 8869172
  9. 8869172
  10. 8869172
  11. 8869172
  12. 8869172
  13. 8869172
  14. 8869172
  15. 8869172
  16. 8869172
  17. 8869172
  18. 8869172
  19. 8869172
Contact Seller

$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

132,900KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8869172
  • Stock #: 6431
  • VIN: WA1LKCFP1AA042129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6431
  • Mileage 132,900 KM

Vehicle Description

A local accident free Audi Q5 3.2 Premium Quattro. Well equipped with Heated 12-way power front leather seats, Heated rear seats, Dual zone climate control, Panoramic moonroof, Bang Olufsen premium audio system, Satellite radio, 6 Disc CD changer, SD Card slot, Audi music interface, Bluetooth, Steering wheel controls, Tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless entry, Push key ignition, Wood trim, Cargo cover, Power tailgate, Parking sensors, Bi-xenon headlamps, Fog lamps, LED Running lights, 18 Alloy wheels. 3.2L V6 mated to a 6 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 270hp / 243lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Satellite Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Blue Star Motors

2007 Lexus LS 460 SW...
 156,300 KM
$19,980 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Tacoma V...
 33,000 KM
$59,980 + tax & lic
2011 Lexus RX 350 AW...
 27,200 KM
$34,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

Call Dealer

604-649-XXXX

(click to show)

604-649-1975

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory