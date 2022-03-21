$19,980+ tax & licensing
604-649-1975
2010 Audi Q5
3.2 Premium Quattro
Location
Blue Star Motors
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
$19,980
- Listing ID: 8869172
- Stock #: 6431
- VIN: WA1LKCFP1AA042129
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 132,900 KM
Vehicle Description
A local accident free Audi Q5 3.2 Premium Quattro. Well equipped with Heated 12-way power front leather seats, Heated rear seats, Dual zone climate control, Panoramic moonroof, Bang Olufsen premium audio system, Satellite radio, 6 Disc CD changer, SD Card slot, Audi music interface, Bluetooth, Steering wheel controls, Tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless entry, Push key ignition, Wood trim, Cargo cover, Power tailgate, Parking sensors, Bi-xenon headlamps, Fog lamps, LED Running lights, 18 Alloy wheels. 3.2L V6 mated to a 6 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 270hp / 243lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290
Vehicle Features
