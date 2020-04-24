Menu
2010 BMW X6

ActiveHybrid AWD

2010 BMW X6

ActiveHybrid AWD

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$22,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 73,900KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4937697
  • Stock #: 5689
  • VIN: 5UXFH0C54ALC66102
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

An Ex-USA, BMW X6 ActiveHybrid AWD. Well equipped with Executive Package, Heated 20-way power leather front memory seats, Heated rear seats, Dual zone climate control, Power tilt moonroof, Heads up display, Navigation, BMW Individual audio system, Satellite radio, Music collection, Aux input, Usb input, Bluetooth, Steering wheel controls, Heated steering wheel, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Tiptronic shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Cruise control, Comfort access keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Leather instrument panel, Wood trim, Rear side window sunshades, All weather floor mats, Soft close doors, Trunk mat, Power tailgate, Rear view camera with top view, Front and rear parking sensors, Aluminum running boards, Bi-xenon headlamps, Fog lamps, Headlamp washing system, 20 Alloy wheels. 4.4L Twin turbo V8 gas / electric hybrid mated to a 7 speed shiftable automatic transmission producing 480hp / 575lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.   Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com    Dealer # 10290

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Xenon Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Additional Features
  • Entertainment Package
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Navigation System
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

