2010 Dodge Journey

150,122 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carter Honda

604-256-1359

2010 Dodge Journey

2010 Dodge Journey

7-PASSENGER SEATING + AIR CONDITIONING + POWER OPTIONS!

2010 Dodge Journey

7-PASSENGER SEATING + AIR CONDITIONING + POWER OPTIONS!

Location

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

604-256-1359

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

150,122KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8546384
  • Stock #: B32350
  • VIN: 3D4PG4FB5AT253235

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # B32350
  • Mileage 150,122 KM

Vehicle Description

Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat 2010 Dodge Journey SE FWD 4-Speed Automatic VLP 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual VVT



2nd Row 40/60 Tilt & Slide Seat, 3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Air Conditioning w/3-Zone Temperature Control, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, EASY ENTRY® Seat System, Electronic Stability Control, Flexible Seating Group, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Radio: Media Centre 230 6CD/DVD/MP3, Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
4 Speed Automatic

Email Carter Honda

Carter Honda

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

