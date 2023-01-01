Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford Escape

153,076 KM

Details Features

$9,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,994

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

Contact Seller
2010 Ford Escape

2010 Ford Escape

XLT 4D Utility 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford Escape

XLT 4D Utility 4WD

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Contact Seller

$9,994

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
153,076KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9645916
  • Stock #: 26UBNA98914
  • VIN: 1FMCU9DG1AKC98914

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UBNA98914
  • Mileage 153,076 KM

Vehicle Features

1 KEY , NO MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

2014 Mercedes-Benz C...
 64,669 KM
$21,799 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Civic Sed...
 165,733 KM
$10,779 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-3 GS A...
 25,328 KM
$26,473 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
Quick Links
Directions Inventory