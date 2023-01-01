$9,994+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
2010 Ford Escape
XLT 4D Utility 4WD
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
153,076KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9645916
- Stock #: 26UBNA98914
- VIN: 1FMCU9DG1AKC98914
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UBNA98914
- Mileage 153,076 KM
Vehicle Features
1 KEY , NO MANUAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
