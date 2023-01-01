Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

198,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

Contact Seller
2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

LIMITED

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

  1. 1686113184
  2. 1686113186
  3. 1686113187
  4. 1686113189
  5. 1686113191
  6. 1686113193
  7. 1686113196
  8. 1686113199
  9. 1686113202
  10. 1686113204
  11. 1686113206
  12. 1686113209
  13. 1686113211
  14. 1686113213
Contact Seller

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
198,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10036278
  • Stock #: ML6155
  • VIN: 1FMEU5D81AUA36700

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # ML6155
  • Mileage 198,000 KM

Vehicle Description

$10900 + $195 Doc. fee***Fully Loaded***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ML Motors

2016 Nissan Versa No...
 114,703 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic
2006 Ford Focus SES
 203,026 KM
$5,500 + tax & lic
1999 Honda Accord LX
 185,516 KM
$3,250 + tax & lic

Email ML Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

Call Dealer

604-551-XXXX

(click to show)

604-551-1009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory