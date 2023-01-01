$10,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,900
+ taxes & licensing
ML Motors
604-551-1009
2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac
2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac
LIMITED
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
$10,900
+ taxes & licensing
198,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10036278
- Stock #: ML6155
- VIN: 1FMEU5D81AUA36700
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # ML6155
- Mileage 198,000 KM
Vehicle Description
$10900 + $195 Doc. fee***Fully Loaded***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Additional Features
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From ML Motors
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4