2010 Ford Fusion

203,000 KM

$6,750

+ tax & licensing
ML Motors

604-551-1009

SEL

Location

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

203,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9611008
  • Stock #: ML6087
  • VIN: 3FAHPOJA2AR391665

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 203,000 KM

Vehicle Description

$6750 + $195 Doc. fee

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
CD Player
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

2010 Ford Fusion SEL
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

