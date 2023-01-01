$6,750+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford Fusion
SEL
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
203,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9611008
- Stock #: ML6087
- VIN: 3FAHPOJA2AR391665
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 203,000 KM
Vehicle Description
$6750 + $195 Doc. fee
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
CD Player
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
