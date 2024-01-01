Menu
<p>$13750 + $195 Doc. fee***Excellent Condition***</p><p>***Dealer number #31142***</p>

2010 GMC Canyon

120,435 KM

$13,750

+ tax & licensing
2010 GMC Canyon

SLE w/1SD

2010 GMC Canyon

SLE w/1SD

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$13,750

+ taxes & licensing

120,435KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTESDD90A8135675

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 120,435 KM

$13750 + $195 Doc. fee***Excellent Condition***

***Dealer number #31142***

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel

CD Player

Telematics

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-XXXX

604-551-1009

$13,750

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2010 GMC Canyon