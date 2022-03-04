Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 GMC Terrain

139,816 KM

Details

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2010 GMC Terrain

2010 GMC Terrain

SLE1 FWD 1SA

Watch This Vehicle

2010 GMC Terrain

SLE1 FWD 1SA

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

Contact Seller

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

139,816KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8563433
  • Stock #: OU5237A
  • VIN: 2CTALBEW0A6373105

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 139,816 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

2018 Honda Civic Hat...
 25,500 KM
$29,890 + tax & lic
2016 Subaru WRX 4Dr ...
 132,061 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Forte (5) G...
 25,291 KM
$30,995 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory