2010 Honda Civic

88,625 KM

Details

$9,687

+ tax & licensing
Sedan DX-G at

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

88,625KM
Used
VIN 2HGFA1F49AH024688

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UTNA24688
  • Mileage 88,625 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2 KEYS + NO MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-XXXX

778-945-3030

