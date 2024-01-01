$9,687+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2010 Honda Civic
Sedan DX-G at
2010 Honda Civic
Sedan DX-G at
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$9,687
+ taxes & licensing
88,625KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HGFA1F49AH024688
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UTNA24688
- Mileage 88,625 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
2 KEYS + NO MANUAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
2014 Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited Pkg w/ Eyesight at 91,920 KM $16,897 + tax & lic
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Outdoor CVT 46,214 KM $29,269 + tax & lic
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring CVT 44,864 KM $28,981 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
Call Dealer
778-945-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$9,687
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2010 Honda Civic