Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Honda Insight

191,165 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carter Honda

604-256-1359

Contact Seller
2010 Honda Insight

2010 Honda Insight

EX HYBRID + NAVIGATION + AIR CONDITIONING!

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Honda Insight

EX HYBRID + NAVIGATION + AIR CONDITIONING!

Location

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

604-256-1359

  1. 8183169
  2. 8183169
  3. 8183169
  4. 8183169
  5. 8183169
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

191,165KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8183169
  • Stock #: B11652
  • VIN: JHMZE2H76AS802045

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 191,165 KM

Vehicle Description

Clear Sky Blue Metallic 2010 Honda Insight EX FWD CVT 1.3L 4-Cylinder SOHC 8V i-VTEC



1.3L 4-Cylinder SOHC 8V i-VTEC, CVT, 15" Lightweight Alloy Wheels, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System w/6-Speakers, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carter Honda

2003 Acura EL Premiu...
 229,663 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Honda Fit EX LO...
 29,449 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Acura RDX A-Spe...
 27,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carter Honda

Carter Honda

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

Call Dealer

604-256-XXXX

(click to show)

604-256-1359

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory