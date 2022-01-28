$CALL+ tax & licensing
604-256-1359
2010 Honda Insight
EX HYBRID + NAVIGATION + AIR CONDITIONING!
Location
Carter Honda
2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1
- Listing ID: 8183169
- Stock #: B11652
- VIN: JHMZE2H76AS802045
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 191,165 KM
Vehicle Description
Clear Sky Blue Metallic 2010 Honda Insight EX FWD CVT 1.3L 4-Cylinder SOHC 8V i-VTEC
1.3L 4-Cylinder SOHC 8V i-VTEC, CVT, 15" Lightweight Alloy Wheels, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System w/6-Speakers, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.
Vehicle Features
