<p>$4750 + $195 Doc. fee***Drives Well***</p><p>***Dealer number #31142***</p>

2010 Jeep Patriot

173,127 KM

$4,750

+ tax & licensing
2010 Jeep Patriot

north

2010 Jeep Patriot

north

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$4,750

+ taxes & licensing

Used
173,127KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1J4NF2GB2AD642506

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 173,127 KM

$4750 + $195 Doc. fee***Drives Well***

***Dealer number #31142***

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

CD Player

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$4,750

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2010 Jeep Patriot