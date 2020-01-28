Menu
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

SPORT GT

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

SPORT GT

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

  11. 4608090
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 86,575KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4608090
  • Stock #: ML5095
  • VIN: JM1BL1H59A1293818
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Hatchback
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Child Seat Anchor
  • Head Restraint
  • Locks: Child-Proof Rr Dr
  • Brakes: Front Disc
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Phone
  • Bluetooth
  • Media: AM/FM Radio Tuner
  • Media: Compact Disc Player
Convenience
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • VANITY MIRRORS
  • Cup Holders: Front
  • Cup Holders: Rear
  • Map Light
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
  • TEMPERATURE GAUGE
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Rear Window Defroster
Comfort
  • Climate: Air Conditioning
  • Rear Headrests
Power Options
  • Power: Brakes
  • Power: Steering
  • Power: Mirrors
Seating
  • Height Adjustable Seats
Additional Features
  • Tilt Wheel
  • DUAL EXHAUST
  • DOHC
  • Tires: Good
  • Grey grille
  • Manual child safety locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

