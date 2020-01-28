2010 Mazda MAZDA3

- Safety
-
- Fog Lights
- Child Seat Anchor
- Head Restraint
- Locks: Child-Proof Rr Dr
- Brakes: Front Disc
- Exterior
-
- Alloy Wheels
- Rear Window Wiper
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Phone
- Bluetooth
- Media: AM/FM Radio Tuner
- Media: Compact Disc Player
- Convenience
-
- tilt steering
- Intermittent Wipers
- VANITY MIRRORS
- Cup Holders: Front
- Cup Holders: Rear
- Map Light
- Telescopic Steering Wheel
- TEMPERATURE GAUGE
- Windows
-
- Sunroof
- Rear Window Defroster
- Comfort
-
- Climate: Air Conditioning
- Rear Headrests
- Power Options
-
- Power: Brakes
- Power: Steering
- Power: Mirrors
- Seating
-
- Additional Features
-
- Tilt Wheel
- DUAL EXHAUST
- DOHC
- Tires: Good
- Grey grille
- Manual child safety locks
