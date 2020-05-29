Menu
Account
Sign In
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

Contact Seller
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

Contact Seller

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 185,266KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5091458
  • Stock #: ML5191
  • VIN: JM1BL1HF8A1220769
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

$6999 + $195 Doc. fee

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From ML Motors

2010 Ford Escape XLT
 128,651 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Corolla LE
 204,761 KM
$6,750 + tax & lic
2005 Honda Civic SE
 177,374 KM
$3,500 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

Call Dealer

604-551-XXXX

(click to show)

604-551-1009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory