Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

53,900 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carter Honda

604-256-1359

Contact Seller
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

Location

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

604-256-1359

Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5394650
  • Stock #: IL03561
  • VIN: JM1BL1H5XA1350611

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

53,900KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # IL03561
  • Mileage 53,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Awards:
* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Small Car (under $21,000) * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Small Car (over $21,000) Recent Arrival! White 2010 Mazda Mazda3 GT FWD 6-Speed Manual 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V

6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, MP3 decoder, Power windows, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Variably intermittent wipers.

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carter Honda

2017 Mazda CX-5 GS P...
 37,071 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic Tou...
 20,125 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2007 Toyota RAV4 v6
 174,056 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carter Honda

Carter Honda

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

Call Dealer

604-256-XXXX

(click to show)

604-256-1359

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory