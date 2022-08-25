$6,999+ tax & licensing
2010 Mazda MAZDA5
GS
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
171,110KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9003535
- Stock #: ML6001
- VIN: JM1CR2W38A0380741
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 171,110 KM
Vehicle Description
$6999 + $195 Doc. fee
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
