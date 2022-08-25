Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Mazda MAZDA5

171,110 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

Contact Seller
2010 Mazda MAZDA5

2010 Mazda MAZDA5

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mazda MAZDA5

GS

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

Contact Seller

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

171,110KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9003535
  • Stock #: ML6001
  • VIN: JM1CR2W38A0380741

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 171,110 KM

Vehicle Description

$6999 + $195 Doc. fee

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ML Motors

2015 Mercedes-Benz B...
 128,425 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2008 Nissan Pathfind...
 159,126 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Civic EX
 121,215 KM
$14,750 + tax & lic

Email ML Motors

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

Call Dealer

604-551-XXXX

(click to show)

604-551-1009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory