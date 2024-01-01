Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>$5900 + $195 Doc. fee***Excellent Condition***</p><p>***Dealer number #31142***</p>

2010 Nissan Sentra

160,503 KM

Details Description Features

$5,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Nissan Sentra

2.0

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Nissan Sentra

2.0

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

  1. 1717212303
  2. 1717212310
  3. 1717212316
  4. 1717212323
  5. 1717212333
  6. 1717212342
  7. 1717212350
  8. 1717212358
  9. 1717212366
  10. 1717212374
  11. 1717212382
  12. 1717212391
  13. 1717212398
  14. 1717212405
  15. 1717212413
Contact Seller

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
160,503KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1AB6AP1AL688840

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,503 KM

Vehicle Description

$5900 + $195 Doc. fee***Excellent Condition***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From ML Motors

Used 2003 Dodge Caravan SE for sale in Vancouver, BC
2003 Dodge Caravan SE 283,000 KM $2,750 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr for sale in Vancouver, BC
2012 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr 169,108 KM $6,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING for sale in Vancouver, BC
2013 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING 228,122 KM $6,999 + tax & lic

Email ML Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

Call Dealer

604-551-XXXX

(click to show)

604-551-1009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

Contact Seller
2010 Nissan Sentra