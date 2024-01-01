$5,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2010 Nissan Sentra
2.0
2010 Nissan Sentra
2.0
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
$5,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
160,503KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3N1AB6AP1AL688840
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 160,503 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
$5900 + $195 Doc. fee***Excellent Condition***
***Dealer number #31142***
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From ML Motors
2003 Dodge Caravan SE 283,000 KM $2,750 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr 169,108 KM $6,900 + tax & lic
2013 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING 228,122 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Email ML Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
Call Dealer
604-551-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$5,900
+ taxes & licensing
ML Motors
604-551-1009
2010 Nissan Sentra