2010 Nissan Sentra

124,678 KM

Details Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

2.0 CVT

Location

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

124,678KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8361093
  • Stock #: CR3962A
  • VIN: 3N1AB6AP5AL681292

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 124,678 KM

Vehicle Features

2 KEYS + 1 MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

