$10,900+ tax & licensing
$10,900
+ taxes & licensing
ML Motors
604-551-1009
2010 Suzuki SX4
JX
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
112,820KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9410713
- Stock #: ML6061
- VIN: JS2YB5A24A6310683
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
Vehicle Description
$10900 + $195 Doc. fee***Excellent Condition***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
