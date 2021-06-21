Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Toyota Matrix

152,958 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Destination Mazda

604-294-4299

Contact Seller
2010 Toyota Matrix

2010 Toyota Matrix

With a 5spd MT & a set of Winter tires and wheels!

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Toyota Matrix

With a 5spd MT & a set of Winter tires and wheels!

Location

Destination Mazda

1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4

604-294-4299

  1. 7363799
  2. 7363799
  3. 7363799
  4. 7363799
  5. 7363799
  6. 7363799
  7. 7363799
  8. 7363799
  9. 7363799
  10. 7363799
  11. 7363799
  12. 7363799
Contact Seller

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

152,958KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7363799
  • Stock #: M27371A
  • VIN: 2T1KU4EE6AC338342

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,958 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested in the 2010 Toyota Matrix at Destination Mazda Vancouver? Come in and enjoy our Haggle Free purchase experience. Our team at Destination Mazda Vancouver, #1 Certified Pre-Owned Mazda Dealer in Western Canada, offers you competitive market-based prices on all pre-owned vehicles.

This guarantees the best value and a hassle-free transaction with your purchase.

The used car sales team at Destination Mazda Vancouver monitors the market daily and make price adjustments accordingly on our used inventory, including this Matrix.

..

To see the pre-owned 2010 Toyota Matrix, visit Destination Mazda Vancouver today at 1595 Boundary Road, Vancouver BC or call us at 604-294-4299

..

WARRANTY:

-Our vehicles come with balance of factory warranty or 8-month complementary powertrain warranty.

-A documentation fee of: $598

-153. point safety inspection

-local vehicle

-non Smoker

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Destination Mazda

2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GT
 55,377 KM
$17,498 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GS
 45,890 KM
$16,998 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Civic Sdn...
 118,679 KM
$10,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Destination Mazda

Destination Mazda

Destination Mazda

1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4

Call Dealer

604-294-XXXX

(click to show)

604-294-4299

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory