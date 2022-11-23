Menu
2010 Toyota RAV4

219,553 KM

Details Description Features

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2010 Toyota RAV4

2010 Toyota RAV4

2WD 4dr I4

2010 Toyota RAV4

2WD 4dr I4

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

219,553KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9410719
  Stock #: ML6062
  VIN: 2T3ZF4DV7AW029043

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 219,553 KM

Vehicle Description

$10900 + $195 Doc. fee

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

