2010 Toyota Yaris

$9,995 + taxes & licensing 9 3 , 5 6 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8154376

8154376 Stock #: MP3263

MP3263 VIN: JTDKT4K33A5299955

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # MP3263

Mileage 93,564 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Mechanical Power Steering Interior Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Floor mats Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Exterior Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Mirror(s)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.