2011 Aprilia SportCity 125

9,629 KM

Details Description

$1,995

+ tax & licensing
$1,995

+ taxes & licensing

Vespa Metro

604-688-3772

2011 Aprilia SportCity 125

2011 Aprilia SportCity 125

2011 Aprilia SportCity 125

Location

Vespa Metro

590 Clark Dr, Vancouver, BC V5L 3H7

604-688-3772

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$1,995

+ taxes & licensing

9,629KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7679089
  • Stock #: 1097
  • VIN: ZD4SGU006B4001097

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Scooter / Moped
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 1-cylinder
  • Mileage 9,629 KM

Vehicle Description

Vespa Metro Vancouver proudly serving Vancouver for over 10 years. We are your SPECIALIZED Vespa and Piaggio scooter shop. Our team members all ride scooters and our fully trained and Piaggio Certified Technicians are Scooterist.  We welcome Trade-ins on all makes and models! Come visit our Sales and Service department at 590 Clark Drive.

USED 2011 APRILIA SPORTCITY  125 BLACK

$1995 + tax
Out the door: $2234.40

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vespa Metro

Vespa Metro

Vespa Metro Vancouver

590 Clark Dr, Vancouver, BC V5L 3H7

