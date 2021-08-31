2011 Aprilia SportCity 125

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$1,995 + taxes & licensing 9 , 6 2 9 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7679089

7679089 Stock #: 1097

1097 VIN: ZD4SGU006B4001097

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Scooter / Moped

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 1-cylinder

Mileage 9,629 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.