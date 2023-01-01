Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 BMW 3 Series

135,870 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

Contact Seller
2011 BMW 3 Series

2011 BMW 3 Series

323i

Watch This Vehicle

2011 BMW 3 Series

323i

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

Contact Seller

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

135,870KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9529966
  • Stock #: ML6079
  • VIN: WBAPG7C57BA937271

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,870 KM

Vehicle Description

$8999 $195 Doc. fee ***Rebuilt***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Premium Synthetic Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ML Motors

2015 Ford Escape SE
 135,320 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic
2011 Nissan Frontier...
 143,044 KM
$19,850 + tax & lic
2003 Toyota Camry SE
 247,690 KM
$4,750 + tax & lic

Email ML Motors

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

Call Dealer

604-551-XXXX

(click to show)

604-551-1009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory