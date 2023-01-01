$8,999+ tax & licensing
2011 BMW 3 Series
323i
Location
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
135,870KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9529966
- Stock #: ML6079
- VIN: WBAPG7C57BA937271
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 135,870 KM
Vehicle Description
$8999 $195 Doc. fee ***Rebuilt***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Premium Synthetic Seats
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4