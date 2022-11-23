Menu
2011 Chevrolet Camaro

33,122 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

D.V. Exotic Auto Group

604-416-8988

2011 Chevrolet Camaro

2011 Chevrolet Camaro

2LS

2011 Chevrolet Camaro

2LS

D.V. Exotic Auto Group

8855 Laurel St Unit 105, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

604-416-8988

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

33,122KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9439497
  Stock #: D308C
  VIN: 2G1FA1ED6B9132867

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour VICTORY RED
  Body Style Coupe
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # D308C
  Mileage 33,122 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Chevrolet Camaro 2LS Coupe With 33,122kms ONLY! It Features 312 Horsepower V6 Engine Paired With 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Power Seats, Power Windows, Stability/Traction Control, Emergency Braking Assist, Trip Computer, Bolar Performance Exhaust, Sport Steering Wheel, Rear Spoiler And Much More!Stock# D0308C$595 Documentation FeeLease&Finance At Low Interest Rate, O.A.C.We Provide History, Service, Inspection Report And 15 Days Worry Free Warranty.DL# 40579

D.V. Exotic Auto Group

D.V. Exotic Auto Group

8855 Laurel St Unit 105, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

604-416-8988

