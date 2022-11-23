$19,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Camaro
2LS
Location
D.V. Exotic Auto Group
8855 Laurel St Unit 105, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9
- Listing ID: 9439497
- Stock #: D308C
- VIN: 2G1FA1ED6B9132867
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour VICTORY RED
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 33,122 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Chevrolet Camaro 2LS Coupe With 33,122kms ONLY! It Features 312 Horsepower V6 Engine Paired With 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Power Seats, Power Windows, Stability/Traction Control, Emergency Braking Assist, Trip Computer, Bolar Performance Exhaust, Sport Steering Wheel, Rear Spoiler And Much More!Stock# D0308C$595 Documentation FeeLease&Finance At Low Interest Rate, O.A.C.We Provide History, Service, Inspection Report And 15 Days Worry Free Warranty.DL# 40579
