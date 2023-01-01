$CALL+ tax & licensing
Carter Honda
604-256-1359
2011 Dodge Journey
Canada Value Package
2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1
192,165KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10308240
- Stock #: 2R11932
- VIN: 3D4PG4FB0BT541102
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 192,165 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
4 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
