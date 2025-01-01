Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2011 Ferrari 458 ITALIA COUPE for sale in Vancouver, BC

2011 Ferrari 458 ITALIA

51,143 KM

Details

SOLD

Make it Yours

2011 Ferrari 458 ITALIA

COUPE

Watch This Vehicle
12803656

2011 Ferrari 458 ITALIA

COUPE

Location

Encore Auto Group

8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

(604) 861-8975

  1. 1753637315
  2. 1753637315
  3. 1753637315
  4. 1753637315
  5. 1753637315
  6. 1753637315
  7. 1753637315
  8. 1753637315
  9. 1753637315
  10. 1753637315
  11. 1753637315
  12. 1753637315
  13. 1753637315
  14. 1753637315
  15. 1753637315
  16. 1753637315
  17. 1753637315
  18. 1753637315
Contact Seller

SOLD

Used
51,143KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 51,143 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Encore Auto Group

Used 2011 Ferrari 458 ITALIA COUPE for sale in Vancouver, BC
2011 Ferrari 458 ITALIA COUPE 51,143 KM SOLD
Used 2023 BMW M4 Competition xDrive for sale in Vancouver, BC
2023 BMW M4 Competition xDrive 33,500 KM $96,900 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Lamborghini Urus SE for sale in Vancouver, BC
2025 Lamborghini Urus SE 100 KM SOLD

Email Encore Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Encore Auto Group

Encore Auto Group

8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

Call Dealer

(604) 861-XXXX

(click to show)

(604) 861-8975

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
SOLD
Encore Auto Group

(604) 861-8975

2011 Ferrari 458 ITALIA