2011 Ford Escape

222,882 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2011 Ford Escape

2011 Ford Escape

Limited

2011 Ford Escape

Limited

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

222,882KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9388132
  • Stock #: ML6060
  • VIN: 1FMCU9EG2BKC68112

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 222,882 KM

Vehicle Description

$7999 + $195 Doc. fee ***Dealer #31142***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
CD Player
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

