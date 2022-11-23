$7,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Escape
Limited
Location
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
222,882KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9388132
- Stock #: ML6060
- VIN: 1FMCU9EG2BKC68112
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 222,882 KM
Vehicle Description
$7999 + $195 Doc. fee ***Dealer #31142***
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
CD Player
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
