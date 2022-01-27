Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford Fiesta

85,686 KM

Details Description Features

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Destination Mazda

604-294-4299

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Fiesta

2011 Ford Fiesta

SE - Low Mileage, No Accidents!

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Fiesta

SE - Low Mileage, No Accidents!

Location

Destination Mazda

1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4

604-294-4299

  1. 8154370
  2. 8154370
  3. 8154370
  4. 8154370
  5. 8154370
  6. 8154370
  7. 8154370
  8. 8154370
  9. 8154370
  10. 8154370
  11. 8154370
  12. 8154370
Contact Seller

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

85,686KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8154370
  • Stock #: N01953A
  • VIN: 3FADP4EJ7BM218156

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # N01953A
  • Mileage 85,686 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested in the 2011 Ford Fiesta SE at Destination Mazda Vancouver? Come in and enjoy our Haggle Free purchase experience. Our team at Destination Mazda Vancouver offers you competitive market-based prices on all pre-owned vehicles.

This guarantees the best value and a hassle-free transaction with your purchase.

The used car sales team at Destination Mazda Vancouver monitors the market daily and make price adjustments accordingly on our used inventory, including this Fiesta.

..

To see the pre-owned 2011 Ford Fiesta SE, visit Destination Mazda Vancouver today at 1595 Boundary Road, Vancouver BC or call us at 604-294-4299

..

WARRANTY:

-Our vehicles come with balance of factory warranty or 8-month complementary powertrain warranty.

-A documentation fee of: $598

-153. point safety inspection

-local vehicle

-non Smoker

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Destination Mazda

2012 Fiat 500 Lounge...
 78,321 KM
$9,500 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 Sp...
 18,156 KM
$18,990 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Rio LX+ - A...
 49,565 KM
$12,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Destination Mazda

Destination Mazda

Destination Mazda

1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4

Call Dealer

604-294-XXXX

(click to show)

604-294-4299

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory