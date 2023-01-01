Menu
2011 Ford Transit Connect

249,509 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2011 Ford Transit Connect

2011 Ford Transit Connect

XLT

2011 Ford Transit Connect

XLT

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

249,509KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9825637
  • Stock #: ML6123
  • VIN: NMOLS7DN1BT060793

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 249,509 KM

Vehicle Description

$7999 + $195 Doc. fee

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

