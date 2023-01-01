$7,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Transit Connect
XLT
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
249,509KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9825637
- Stock #: ML6123
- VIN: NMOLS7DN1BT060793
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 249,509 KM
Vehicle Description
$7999 + $195 Doc. fee
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire
