2011 Honda CR-V

95,586 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carter Honda

604-256-1359

2011 Honda CR-V

2011 Honda CR-V

LX

2011 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

604-256-1359

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

95,586KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10082868
  Stock #: B94390
  VIN: 5J6RE4H32BL819439

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 95,586 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

