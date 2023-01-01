Menu
2011 Honda Ridgeline

304,513 KM

Details Description Features

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

EX-L

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

304,513KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10085619
  • Stock #: ML6168
  • VIN: 5FPYK1F54BB501698

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 304,513 KM

Vehicle Description

$10900 + $195 Doc. fee***Mint Condition***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

