2011 Jeep Wrangler
70th Anniversary
Location
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
159,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10040688
- Stock #: ML6161
- VIN: 1J4AA7D1XBL602901
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 159,000 KM
Vehicle Description
$21750 + $195 Doc fee.***Hard Top, Soft Top***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
