2011 Jeep Wrangler

159,000 KM

$21,750

$21,750

ML Motors

604-551-1009

70th Anniversary

70th Anniversary

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$21,750

159,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10040688
  • Stock #: ML6161
  • VIN: 1J4AA7D1XBL602901

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Description

$21750 + $195 Doc fee.***Hard Top, Soft Top***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

