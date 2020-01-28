2011 Kia Soul

A local accident free Kia Soul 4U. Well equipped with Heated cloth front seats Power tilt moonroof Kia sound with CD player Satellite radio Aux input Usb input Ipod input Bluetooth Steering wheel controls Power windows Power door locks Power mirrors Cruise control Keyless entry Air conditioning Colour changing interior lighting Fog lamps 18 Alloy wheels. 2.0L Inline 4 cylinder mated to a 4 speed automatic transmission producing 142hp / 137lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.



Viewing by appointment

Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975

Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com



Dealer # 10290

