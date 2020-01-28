Menu
2011 Kia Soul

4U

2011 Kia Soul

4U

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$7,980

+ taxes & licensing

  146,800KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 4599744
  Stock #: 5620
  VIN: KNDJT2A24B7294567
Grey
Black
Sedan
Gasoline
Front Wheel Drive
Automatic
4-cylinder
4-door
A local accident free Kia Soul 4U. Well equipped with Heated cloth front seats Power tilt moonroof Kia sound with CD player Satellite radio Aux input Usb input Ipod input Bluetooth Steering wheel controls Power windows Power door locks Power mirrors Cruise control Keyless entry Air conditioning Colour changing interior lighting Fog lamps 18 Alloy wheels. 2.0L Inline 4 cylinder mated to a 4 speed automatic transmission producing 142hp / 137lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.

Viewing by appointment
Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975
Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com

Dealer # 10290
  Traction Control
  Passenger Airbag
  Air Conditioning
  Cruise Control
  Keyless Entry
  tilt steering
  Alloy Wheels
  CD Player
  AM/FM Stereo
  Bluetooth
  Satellite Radio
  Entertainment Package
  Heated Exterior Mirrors

