<p>$8999 + $195 Doc. fee***Runs Great***</p><p>***Dealer number #31142***</p>

2011 Lincoln Navigator

272,890 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
2011 Lincoln Navigator

4WD 4dr Ultimate

2011 Lincoln Navigator

4WD 4dr Ultimate

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

272,890KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5LMJJ2J5XBEJ04274

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 272,890 KM

$8999 + $195 Doc. fee***Runs Great***

***Dealer number #31142***

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Leather Seats

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

2011 Lincoln Navigator