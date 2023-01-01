$6,750+ tax & licensing
$6,750
+ taxes & licensing
2011 Mazda MAZDA2
GS
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
187,898KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10404156
- Stock #: ML6213
- VIN: JM1DE1HY3BO119943
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 187,898 KM
Vehicle Description
$6750 + $195 Doc. fee***Fuel Efficient***
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4