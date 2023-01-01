Menu
2011 Mazda MAZDA2

187,898 KM

$6,750

+ tax & licensing
$6,750

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2011 Mazda MAZDA2

2011 Mazda MAZDA2

GS

2011 Mazda MAZDA2

GS

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$6,750

+ taxes & licensing

187,898KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10404156
  • Stock #: ML6213
  • VIN: JM1DE1HY3BO119943

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 187,898 KM

Vehicle Description

$6750 + $195 Doc. fee***Fuel Efficient***

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-XXXX

604-551-1009

